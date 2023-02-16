2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trade-Ups and Landing Spots for Young, Stroud, and Levis



Welcome back to another episode of The Ringer NFL Draft Show! This week, the guys walk through The Ringer’s 2023 NFL Draft Guide and break down Danny Kelly’s analysis regarding his most recent mock draft (2:19). They later close with an email and America’s favorite segment: Two Jargons, One Lie (53:54).

