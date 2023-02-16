 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trade-Ups and Landing Spots for Young, Stroud, and Levis

The guys break down Danny Kelly’s analysis regarding his most recent mock draft, then close with an email and a round of Two Jargons, One Lie

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images


Welcome back to another episode of The Ringer NFL Draft Show! This week, the guys walk through The Ringer’s 2023 NFL Draft Guide and break down Danny Kelly’s analysis regarding his most recent mock draft (2:19). They later close with an email and America’s favorite segment: Two Jargons, One Lie (53:54).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

