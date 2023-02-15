Biggest Super Bowl Takeaways. Plus, Are Long-Shot Futures Bets Worth It?

Warren and House start by reviewing Kansas City’s win over Philadelphia and discuss why the Chiefs were the better-prepared team (1:00). Then, they review their bets and try to find takeaways from the game that they can use in future seasons (9:00). Finally, they use past data to determine whether making long-shot Super Bowl bets is ever a smart investment (25:00) and share their thoughts on some interesting teams for 2023 (40:00).
Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
