Derek Carr Is a Free Agent, and the Eagles Lose Both Coordinators

Plus, discussing whether the Ravens’ new offensive coordinator can keep Lamar Jackson in Baltimore

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images


The Raiders have released Derek Carr, and he is free to sign anywhere. Could he end up in the Big Apple? Fresh off a Super Bowl loss, the Eagles have lost offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, the new Colts head coach, and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, the new Cardinals head coach. How big are these losses for the Eagles? Plus, the Ravens have a new offensive coordinator, but will this move keep Lamar in Baltimore?

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins, Arjuna Ramgopal, and Chris Sutton

