 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Super Bowl LVII Thoughts, NFL Futures, and NBA Midseason Predictions

The East Coast Bias boys also break down how the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trades change the landscape of the Western Conference

By Raheem Palmer, John Jastremski, and Joe House
Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images


The East Coast Bias boys kick things off by discussing the Super Bowl and look at what bets went in their favor (1:00). Then, they take an early look at the 2023 futures market and discuss which teams have the best odds (12:00) before giving out an MVP bet (22:00). Finally, they break down how the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trades change the landscape of the Western Conference (26:00) and close the show by sharing their favorite Tuesday night bets (43:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes Opens Up About Relationship With His Father, Returning to WWE, and ‘WrestleMania’

Cody also talks about why he believes everything is clicking on all cylinders for him right now

By Peter Rosenberg

CP Valentine’s Day Special

The Counter Pressed crew share some football love stories and heartbreaks and also give some much-needed romantic advice to listeners

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

Merseyside Derby, Another Marcus Rashford Goal, and Looking Ahead to Arsenal vs. Man City and the Arnold Clark Cup

Ian, Carla Anka, and Ryan Hunn chat Liverpool’s win over Everton and Arsenal’s crucial upcoming game against Manchester City

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn

Super Bowl LVII and Dr. Peniel Joseph on Chauvinism in the Civil Rights Movement

Plus, the government gets cagey about the UFOs that have been shot down

By Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan

Why Everybody Is Wrong About a Recession and Housing’s Great Comeback

Derek and Conor Sen break down the housing turnaround that could define the 2023 economy

By Derek Thompson

‘Perfect Match’ First Impressions

Juliet and Callie recap the new Netflix dating show, giving their thoughts on the contestants and how it compares to ‘Love Island’

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry