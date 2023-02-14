Super Bowl LVII Thoughts, NFL Futures, and NBA Midseason Predictions



The East Coast Bias boys kick things off by discussing the Super Bowl and look at what bets went in their favor (1:00). Then, they take an early look at the 2023 futures market and discuss which teams have the best odds (12:00) before giving out an MVP bet (22:00). Finally, they break down how the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trades change the landscape of the Western Conference (26:00) and close the show by sharing their favorite Tuesday night bets (43:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

