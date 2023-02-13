 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How American Pragmatism Can Facilitate Environmentalism With Tyler Huggins

Other topics include ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ backcountry splitboarding, and what to do with a year’s worth of elk meat

By Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and Bill Simmons
Rising Food Costs In New York Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images


After a drop-in visit from the Podfather, who then proceeds to rejoice in the pleasures of populist food and culture, Dave and Chris speak with Tyler Huggins—CEO and cofounder of Meati Foods. He brings his unique point of view on environmentalism and sustainable food systems to address the problem of a potential global protein shortage with Meati: a meat alternative made out of mycelium. Other topics include Top Gun: Maverick (again), backcountry splitboarding, and what to do with a year’s worth of elk meat.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guests: Tyler Huggins and Bill Simmons
Producers: Sasha Ashall, Aleya Zenieris, and Gabi Marler

