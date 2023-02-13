How American Pragmatism Can Facilitate Environmentalism With Tyler Huggins



After a drop-in visit from the Podfather, who then proceeds to rejoice in the pleasures of populist food and culture, Dave and Chris speak with Tyler Huggins—CEO and cofounder of Meati Foods. He brings his unique point of view on environmentalism and sustainable food systems to address the problem of a potential global protein shortage with Meati: a meat alternative made out of mycelium. Other topics include Top Gun: Maverick (again), backcountry splitboarding, and what to do with a year’s worth of elk meat.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guests: Tyler Huggins and Bill Simmons

Producers: Sasha Ashall, Aleya Zenieris, and Gabi Marler

