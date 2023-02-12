UFC 284 Reaction: Alex Volkanovski Wins in a Loss, Islam Makhachev Shows Vulnerability, and Yair Rodriguez’s Best Performance Ever

Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall take to Spotify Live immediately after a wild Sunday morning in Perth, Western Australia. In this episode, the guys discuss:
• How Alexander Volkanovski’s stock rose despite today’s loss to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (1:08)
• Did the judges actually get the scorecards right?
• Volk’s case for a rematch and the lightweight contenders who could make sense for Makhachev in his second title defense (17:40)
• If, after today’s strong showing in a bigger weight class, Volk deserves to stay atop 3PAC’s MMA pound-for-pound rankings (20:30)
• Yair Rodriguez’s well-rounded performance against Josh Emmett and the setup for a featherweight title fight with Volk later this year (32:46)
• The continued rise of budding Australian star Jack Della Maddalena (41:43)
Plus, an MMA legend gets his UFC Hall of Fame nod and 3PAC takes calls from fans who attended UFC 284 in Perth (1:00:30).
Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
Subscribe: Spotify