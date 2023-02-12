 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 284 Reaction: Alex Volkanovski Wins in a Loss, Islam Makhachev Shows Vulnerability, and Yair Rodriguez’s Best Performance Ever

Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall take to Spotify Live immediately after a wild Sunday morning in Perth, Western Australia

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Getty Images


Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall take to Spotify Live immediately after a wild Sunday morning in Perth, Western Australia. In this episode, the guys discuss:

• How Alexander Volkanovski’s stock rose despite today’s loss to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (1:08)

• Did the judges actually get the scorecards right?

• Volk’s case for a rematch and the lightweight contenders who could make sense for Makhachev in his second title defense (17:40)

• If, after today’s strong showing in a bigger weight class, Volk deserves to stay atop 3PAC’s MMA pound-for-pound rankings (20:30)

• Yair Rodriguez’s well-rounded performance against Josh Emmett and the setup for a featherweight title fight with Volk later this year (32:46)

• The continued rise of budding Australian star Jack Della Maddalena (41:43)

Plus, an MMA legend gets his UFC Hall of Fame nod and 3PAC takes calls from fans who attended UFC 284 in Perth (1:00:30).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

Mark Whitaker on ‘Saying It Loud: 1966—The Year Black Power Challenged the Civil Rights Movement’

Larry is joined by author, journalist, and media executive Mark Whitaker to discuss his newest book

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

The Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Preview

Nora, Charles, and Rob discuss Rihanna’s return to the limelight and recent notable Super Bowl halftime shows

By Nora Princiotti, Charles Holmes, and 1 more

Sean Payton, Tua Tagovailoa, Nate Burleson, Myles Garrett: Slow News Day’s Super Bowl Friday

It’s Kevin’s last day of Super Bowl LVII radio row

By Kevin Clark

The Ringer’s Super Bowl Predictions

Our NFL writers have made their picks. Check out who our experts think will win Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Eagles and our predictions for MVP.

By The Ringer Staff

The Game Plans That Could Decide the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl

The Chiefs and Eagles both have great quarterbacks, superstar playmakers, and strong defenses. So the teams’ game plans will be crucial—and here’s how they might look.

By Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz

‘The Last of Us’ Episode 5 Recap

Charles and Van share their instant reactions and later debate whether this episode is the strongest of the series so far

By Charles Holmes and Van Lathan