 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Preview

Nora, Charles, and Rob discuss Rihanna’s return to the limelight and recent notable Super Bowl halftime shows

By Nora Princiotti, Charles Holmes, and Rob Harvilla
Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show - Press Conference Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Nora is joined by The Ringer’s own Charles Holmes and Rob Harvilla to talk about Rihanna’s much anticipated return to the limelight during Sunday’s big game and to briefly examine some of the more notable Super Bowl halftime shows in recent history. They then speculate on what songs Rihanna may perform from her illustrious career (19:28), and debate the possible surprise guests that could accompany her (48:46).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti, Charles Holmes, and Rob Harvilla
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Sean Payton, Tua Tagovailoa, Nate Burleson, Myles Garrett: Slow News Day’s Super Bowl Friday

It’s Kevin’s last day of Super Bowl LVII radio row

By Kevin Clark

The Ringer’s Super Bowl Predictions

Our NFL writers have made their picks. Check out who our experts think will win Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Eagles and our predictions for MVP.

By The Ringer Staff

The Game Plans That Could Decide the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl

The Chiefs and Eagles both have great quarterbacks, superstar playmakers, and strong defenses. So the teams’ game plans will be crucial—and here’s how they might look.

By Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz

‘The Last of Us’ Episode 5 Recap

Charles and Van share their instant reactions and later debate whether this episode is the strongest of the series so far

By Charles Holmes and Van Lathan

The Cost of Revenge: Breaking Down Episode 5 of ‘The Last of Us’

With Season 1 crossing the halfway point, Joel and Ellie remain trapped in Kansas City

By Alison Herman

The Marvel Villain Rankings With Clay Keller

Mal and Joanna are joined by Clay Keller to talk Marvel villains

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson