The Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Preview

Nora is joined by The Ringer’s own Charles Holmes and Rob Harvilla to talk about Rihanna’s much anticipated return to the limelight during Sunday’s big game and to briefly examine some of the more notable Super Bowl halftime shows in recent history. They then speculate on what songs Rihanna may perform from her illustrious career (19:28), and debate the possible surprise guests that could accompany her (48:46).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti, Charles Holmes, and Rob Harvilla

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins