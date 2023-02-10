Adoree’ Jackson on Playing Against the Eagles



(1:10) — NETS: With KD and Kyrie now gone, how does Brooklyn rebuild?

(5:45) — SUPER BOWL: JJ previews Super Bowl LVII.

(9:11) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B. are back to make their picks for the Super Bowl in Old School–New School.

(30:31) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in the Super Bowl.

(43:08) — RICKIE RICARDO: Spanish radio play-by-play voice of the NY Yankees and Philadelphia Eagles Rickie Ricardo returns to discuss the Eagles’ season, his Super Bowl LVII pick, and the Yankees’ offseason.

(51:00) — ADOREE’ JACKSON: Giants’ DB Adoree’ Jackson joins the show to recap the Giants season, how tough the Eagles are, and his upcoming free agency.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, Ricky Ricardo, and Adoree’ Jackson

Producer: Stefan Anderson

