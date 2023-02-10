 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Adoree’ Jackson on Playing Against the Eagles

Plus, Rickie Ricardo previews the Super Bowl, and the Football Fridays finale

By John Jastremski
Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images


(1:10) — NETS: With KD and Kyrie now gone, how does Brooklyn rebuild?
(5:45) — SUPER BOWL: JJ previews Super Bowl LVII.
(9:11) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B. are back to make their picks for the Super Bowl in Old School–New School.
(30:31) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in the Super Bowl.
(43:08) — RICKIE RICARDO: Spanish radio play-by-play voice of the NY Yankees and Philadelphia Eagles Rickie Ricardo returns to discuss the Eagles’ season, his Super Bowl LVII pick, and the Yankees’ offseason.
(51:00) — ADOREE’ JACKSON: Giants’ DB Adoree’ Jackson joins the show to recap the Giants season, how tough the Eagles are, and his upcoming free agency.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, Ricky Ricardo, and Adoree’ Jackson
Producer: Stefan Anderson

