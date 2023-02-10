 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

An Official State Aroma, Eating Oranges in the Shower, and Tasting Super Bowl Appetizers

They later close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and answering a listener question

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss a mafia boss turned pizza boss, pay homage to the late creator of Peeps, and share their thoughts on a dessert soda. For this week’s Taste Test, they try an array of appetizers ahead of the big game. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and answering a listener question.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

