Happy Black History Month: We’ve Got Two Black QBs in the Super Bowl

The Full Go returns as the Bulls lose and Jason doesn’t know what else to say that hasn’t been said about this team (02:29). He discusses the loss to the Clippers, and future ramifications when the NBA’s CBA is set to renew. Also, Jason discusses LeBron James’s chase to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA scoring record (25:00), and why the Bears’ offseason can’t start soon enough (36:53). Lastly, producer Tony lets off some steam after Candace Parker leaves the Sky to sign with the Aces (47:30).
Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
