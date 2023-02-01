 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Knicks Fall to Lakers in OT, Connor Rodgers on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets

Plus, trivia and talking Syracuse basketball

By John Jastremski
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


(1:05) — KNICKS: Despite Jalen Brunson’s 37 points, the Knicks drop another home game to the Lakers in OT.
(6:23) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks and Syracuse.
(15:49) — CONNOR RODGERS: SNY’s Connor Rodgers returns to discuss Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, Jimmy G, what the Giants should do in the offseason, and the Senior Bowl.
(38:16) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Connor Rodgers
Producer: Stefan Anderson

