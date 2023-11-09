Reaction to Steinbrenner’s and Cashman’s Comments, Jets in Must-Win Territory, and Football Fridays



(3:28) — YANKEES: Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman made some remarks on why the Yankees’ season ended the way it did; JJ reacts to them.

(13:15) — JETS: After falling to the Chargers on Monday, the Jets need a win against the new-look Raiders to keep their playoff hopes alive.

(20:35) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Knicks.

(34:30) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 10 in Old School Vs. New School.

(59:55) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 10.

(72:33) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 10.

