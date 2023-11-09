 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reaction to Steinbrenner’s and Cashman’s Comments, Jets in Must-Win Territory, and Football Fridays

Will the Jets keep their playoff hopes alive against the new-look Raiders? Which players should you start and sit in Week 10? All this and more!

By John Jastremski
NFL: NOV 06 Chargers at Jets Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


(3:28) — YANKEES: Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman made some remarks on why the Yankees’ season ended the way it did; JJ reacts to them.
(13:15) — JETS: After falling to the Chargers on Monday, the Jets need a win against the new-look Raiders to keep their playoff hopes alive.
(20:35) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Knicks.
(34:30) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 10 in Old School Vs. New School.
(59:55) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 10.
(72:33) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 10.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

