Finger Foods for Toddlers, Dad Feeding Fails, and Dave’s Hypothetical Day of Eating With Taylor Swift

Plus, ProFootball Food Weekly features a matchup between Carolina and Chicago, and the results are surprising

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave kicks off the episode talking about his experience at the Momofuku corporate retreat, where he exercises restraint in making a witty quip—and ponders what that says about himself.

Chris Ying joins the pod and the two get into an Ask Dave/Dads hybrid segment about the best finger foods to start feeding a toddler, and some of the rookie mistakes they’ve made as dads when it comes to feeding their kids.

ProFootball Food Weekly features a matchup between Carolina and Chicago, and the results are surprising—including some delicious foods from the Carolinas that deserve more shine.

The Mini-MOIF has Dave attempt to create a day of eating with Taylor Swift in New York … things take a turn when Dave completely bombs the assignment by listing what he would do if he were completely alone.

Finally, Dave, Chris, and Euno talk about three popular Chinese American fast-food options, and which one reigns supreme.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Victoria Valencia and Euno Lee
Additional Production Supervision: Cory McConnell

