 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How the Strike Derailed Oscar Season

Matt and Kyle Buchanan talk about what awards season will look like in the wake of the actors strike and what will happen after the strike ends

By Matthew Belloni
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-STRIKE Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images


Matt is joined by New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan to discuss the upended awards season in the wake of the actors strike, how it has stripped actors of participating in all of the usual promotional activities, and how much disruption on the campaign trail actually matters this Oscar season. They talk about who is suffering the most, who has been given a boost, and how things will shake out after the strike ends.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Kyle Buchanan
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

Believe It or Not: Early-Season Surprises

Justin, Rob, and Wosny discuss Scottie Barnes’s improvement, the Timberwolves defense, Cam Thomas, and more

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Surprising NBA Numbers, Plus a Super Bowl Team Confidence Draft With Sheil Kapadia

Ryen goes over James Harden’s performance with the Clippers before Sheil joins for some NFL talk

By Ryen Russillo and Sheil Kapadia

NXT Moving to CW Network, Plus Cameron Hawkins on LA Knight As a Pro Wrestling Remix

We discuss Jonathan Coachman calling MJF the no. 1 superstar in pro wrestling, Cameron Hawkins’s latest piece on LA Knight, and more

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 2 more
Play

What’s Going On With Josh Allen and the Bills?

Ben Solak takes a look at one of the NFL’s most confounding teams: the Buffalo Bills. They have a winning record and a highly ranked offense. However, if the playoffs started tomorrow, they’d be out of a spot.

By Ben Solak

The Chiefs Finally Have a Defense That Can Match—Heck, Surpass—Their Offense

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo finally has the players to make his scheme elite. What does the NFL do when it has to deal with Patrick Mahomes and a top-10 defense?

By Ben Solak
Chelsea FC v Luton Town - Premier League
Play

Chelsea’s £1 Billion Gamble: How Much Will They Make Back?

James is joined by Matisse Hofer and Mayowa Quadri to react to Chelsea’s dramatic Premier League win over Tottenham

By James Lawrence Allcott