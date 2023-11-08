How the Strike Derailed Oscar Season



Matt is joined by New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan to discuss the upended awards season in the wake of the actors strike, how it has stripped actors of participating in all of the usual promotional activities, and how much disruption on the campaign trail actually matters this Oscar season. They talk about who is suffering the most, who has been given a boost, and how things will shake out after the strike ends.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Kyle Buchanan

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

