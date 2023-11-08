“Everyone Gets the Remote-Controlled Car. … I’m Tired of Getting Pajamas on Christmas.”

The Full Go returns as Jason welcomes The Charlotte Observer’s Alex Zietlow to the pod. The two preview all things Bears-Panthers. Did the Panthers select the right quarterback? Who is overlooked on the Panthers team? Alex and Jason have you covered (1:18). Jason then welcomes Alex Brown, good ole no. 96, to the podcast. The two discuss the importance of Montez Sweat’s effort level, what Brown sees in Tyson Bagent’s game that can improve, and why the Bears need to choose between Luke Getsy and Justin Fields (27:23). Jason shares his reaction to Jed Hoyer’s hiring of Craig Counsell and firing of David Ross. He explains what this means for the Cubs going forward and why it’s positive for the team’s outlook. Jason explains why Hoyer’s cutthroat approach is necessary for a big-market team (1:10:50).
Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Alex Brown and Alex Zietlow
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams
