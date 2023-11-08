Daryl and Carol From ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’



The Walking Dead is one of cable drama’s great successes in the vein of Grey’s Anatomy with 11 long seasons (most recently, 24 episodes long) and multiple spinoff seasons. And, like Grey’s, it has created one of the great platonic friendships in television between Daryl and Carol. With the Season 1 finale of the spinoff, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, only a few weeks behind us—and the news that the second season will include Carol—Erika and The Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh dive deep into the long and storied friendship between these two and what they’re hoping to see from the friendship in Season 2 of Daryl Dixon.

If you have any thoughts about the friendship between Daryl and Carol or the Daryl Dixon spinoff, email us at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

