 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daryl and Carol From ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’

In light of the news that Melissa McBride will reprise her role as Carol in the second season of ‘Daryl Dixon,’ Erika and Ben dive deep into Daryl and Carol’s friendship!

By Erika Ramirez and Ben Lindbergh
AMC


The Walking Dead is one of cable drama’s great successes in the vein of Grey’s Anatomy with 11 long seasons (most recently, 24 episodes long) and multiple spinoff seasons. And, like Grey’s, it has created one of the great platonic friendships in television between Daryl and Carol. With the Season 1 finale of the spinoff, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, only a few weeks behind us—and the news that the second season will include Carol—Erika and The Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh dive deep into the long and storied friendship between these two and what they’re hoping to see from the friendship in Season 2 of Daryl Dixon.

If you have any thoughts about the friendship between Daryl and Carol or the Daryl Dixon spinoff, email us at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

Host: Erika Ramirez
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Theme Music: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

The Latest

Inside the Warriors’ Chris Paul Experiment

Early on, the Point God is filling the gaps for Golden State, on and off the floor

By Logan Murdock

Power Ranking the Most Frustrating Fantasy Players

The George Pickens Show might be over, Dan Campbell loves David Montgomery and hates your fantasy team, and more!

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

An NBA Power Poll, Plus Malcolm Gladwell Plays Sports Czar

Bill and Malcolm discuss the changes they’d make to various sports, including reducing tanking incentives in the NBA, improving the MLB season, and much more

By Bill Simmons

UFC 295 Preview: Alex Pereira’s Unlikely Journey, and Tom Aspinall’s Childhood Dream Comes True

Plus, Petesy’s inside scoop on Conor McGregor’s return!

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Kat Vs. Olivia, a Deep Dive on Leslie, and Other Shows We’re Watching

Who are Juliet and Callie siding with on the beach?

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Britney’s Ghostwriters, LACMA Art+Film Gala, CFDA Fashion Awards, and More

Juliet and Amanda talk through the recent NYT article on the ghostwriters of ‘The Woman in Me’ before moving on to some recent events

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins