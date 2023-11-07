 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 295 Preview: Alex Pereira’s Unlikely Journey, and Tom Aspinall’s Childhood Dream Comes True

Plus, Petesy’s inside scoop on Conor McGregor’s return!

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images


UFC CEO Dana White has announced three new title fights, and the news has Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll, and TST buzzing for the first quarter of 2024. Then, the guys speculate on UFC 300. Petesy gives the inside scoop on his best mate Conor McGregor before the lads break down Saturday’s UFC 295. Plus, the guys answer some Discord questions, give their airport pound-for-pound rankings, and debate who could last in a darkness chamber the longest.

  • Dana White’s trio of title fight announcements (00:00)
  • Whether Dricus Du Plessis, Ilia Topuria, or Marlon Vera has the best chance at pulling off an upset
  • Who could headline UFC 300
  • What Petesy is hearing from Team Conor McGregor about his readiness to fight
  • UFC 295 preview
  • Alex Pereira’s unthinkable journey to Saturday night
  • A touching story Petesy shares about Tom Aspinall and what this title fight means to him and his family
  • The latest in the antitrust case involving the UFC
  • Discord questions

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

