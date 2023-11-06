The ‘Echo’ Trailer, the Maybe Twilight of Prestige TV, and ‘Nada’



Chris and Andy talk about the trailer for the new Marvel show Echo and how it will be released under the studio’s new “Marvel Spotlight” banner for content without “larger MCU continuity” (1:00). Then they talk about a New Yorker article asking whether we’re in the last days of prestige TV (21:17), before discussing the first few episodes of Nada, a new Argentinian comedy on Hulu (48:53).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Read the New Yorker article here.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS