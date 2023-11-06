 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Shocking Biden Poll, Bobby Knight Obits, and Weekend Audio

Plus, HBO has a message for its TV critics, one that folks really may not like

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
President Biden Returns To The White House On Monday


Bryan and David dissect the week’s goings-on and a poll that could spell bad news for Joe Biden. Then they dive into the weekend audio, including Benny Hill as well as a college football coach’s call-in radio show, and their thoughts on the NBA’s new tournament (10:45). Then in the notebook dump, they weigh in on the Bobby Knight obits (26:30). And later, HBO has a message for its TV critics, one that folks really may not like. Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

