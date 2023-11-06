A Shocking Biden Poll, Bobby Knight Obits, and Weekend Audio

Bryan and David dissect the week’s goings-on and a poll that could spell bad news for Joe Biden. Then they dive into the weekend audio, including Benny Hill as well as a college football coach’s call-in radio show, and their thoughts on the NBA’s new tournament (10:45). Then in the notebook dump, they weigh in on the Bobby Knight obits (26:30). And later, HBO has a message for its TV critics, one that folks really may not like. Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
