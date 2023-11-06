‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 5 Easter Eggs

If Loki can rewrite the story, so can Jessica Clemons! Jess is back to break down everything in Loki Season 2, Episode 5: “Science/Fiction.” Who is Casey in the real world (2:40)? Is O.B. working in the same exact space he was before (5:40)? Does Loki have new powers (11:20)? Stop reading this and hit play to find all of that out and more in the latest episode of Splash Page!
Host: Jessica Clemons
Producers: Aleya Zenieris, Jessie Lopez, and Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
