Late-Night Eats, Preparing for Stress as an Entrepreneur, and Public Phone Etiquette

Dave weighs in on the state of Korean food and ruminates on whether giving the cuisine the “modern” treatment makes sense given its rustic and highly intuitive roots. He also weighs in on current plating practices and his preferences when it comes to how the food shows up to the diner (including a distaste for trendy geometric shapes).

Ask Dave sees Dave offer encouragement and practical advice (as well as some commiseration) to an entrepreneur who is facing significant challenges with securing investors.

For Slice, Dave adjudicates on the public use of cellphones—including the right time to use FaceTime in public, the one dude on a conference call using his AirPods at the coffee shop, and the one magic zone where all public phone etiquette goes out the window.

Finally, the discussion turns to the best late-night foods and how to think about eating while drunk as opposed to more “civilized” late-night eats—and some potential hangover cures.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Producers: Victoria Valencia and Euno Lee

Additional Production Supervision: Cory McConnell

