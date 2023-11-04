‘Gen V’ Finale Reactions

Jess, Jomi, and Steve are back and ready to tackle an explosive final two episodes of Gen V for your consumption. Listen as they share their thoughts on Cate and Sam’s heel turns in the finale and the chaos that ensues (3:20). Later, they discuss the Victoria Newman cameo and what her interaction with Marie means for the future of the Boys universe (29:00). Finally, things come to a close when Mint Edition looks ahead to what to expect in Season 2 of Gen V (53:40).
Hosts: Jessica Clemons, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
