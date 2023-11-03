 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Celebration of ‘Invincible’

Plus, Mal and Jo dive into the Season 2 premiere of ‘Invincible’

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
We do love your mother, but she’s more like a … a pet to us. Invincible is back and so are Jo and Mal, who are suiting up to soar into Amazon Prime’s bloody adaptation. First, they discuss Invincible’s comic book origins and role in the superhero critique era (11:00). Then, they revisit some of Season 1’s most memorable highlights (43:00). Finally, they dip into the anticipated Season 2 premiere (1:30:00)!

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
Social: Jomi Adeniran

