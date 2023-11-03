 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 9 Power Rankings, James Harden Trade Fallout, and Do the Bucks Have an Adrian Griffin Problem?

Tate and Nora break down which NFL team won the trade deadline before KOC joins to discuss some takeaways from the NBA season so far

By Tate Frazier, Nora Princiotti, and Kevin O'Connor

Tate Frazier hosts Nora Princiotti to discuss the NFL Week 9 matchups, why the Chiefs have the most to lose this week, who won the trade deadline, what’s next for the Raiders, and debunking the Connor Stalions controversy in Michigan. Plus, Kevin O’Connor joins Tate to discuss whether the Clippers are actually better with James Harden, which superstar is next on the trading block, the biggest issues with the Bucks and new coach Adrian Griffin, and more of their biggest takeaways from the NBA season.

Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Nora Princiotti and Kevin O’Connor
Producers: Tucker Tashjian, Chia Hao Tat, and Jack Sanders

