The Restaurant Charging for Misbehaving Children, a Bagel Food Fight, and Tasting the Cinnamon Social

Juliet and Jacoby also marvel at the man who balanced 319 wine glasses on his head and share their thoughts on Ralph Lauren’s collaboration with La Colombe

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Juliet and Jacoby marvel at the man who balanced 319 wine glasses on his head, share their thoughts on Ralph Lauren’s collaboration with La Colombe, and send off the McFlurry spoon. Next, they have a heated Food Fight on whether bagels are overrated and share their Personal Food News. Finally, for this week’s Taste Test, they try the Cinnamon Social from Ole & Steen.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

