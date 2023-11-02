What Are We Going to Watch in 2024? Plus, More Marvel Problems.

Chris and Andy talk about the news this week that HBO CEO Casey Bloys was using fake Twitter accounts to hit back at TV critics (1:00) and also that some of HBO’s most popular shows, like White Lotus and Euphoria, won’t be released until 2025 (16:31). Then they talk about an article published in Variety this week that detailed problems at Marvel Studios, including what to do with Johnathan Majors’s “Kang” character and the forthcoming low box office performance of The Marvels (27:21).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Read the Variety article here.
