Francis Ngannou Has Two Options for His Next Opponent. Plus, UFC São Paulo Preview, and Ian Garry Gets Kicked Out of Leon Edwards’s Gym!

To start today’s episode, Chuck Mindenhall takes the mic to tell Ariel Helwani and Petesy Carroll about his spooky Halloween run-in with two former UFC champions. Then, the guys discuss Saturday’s main event between fan favorite Derrick Lewis and heavyweight prospect Jailton Almeida, possible opponents for Paul Felder in his UFC return, and the beef between UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and the Irish nomad Ian Machado Garry. Plus, they outline the options for Francis Ngannou’s next move.
TOPICS:
- Intro (00:00)
- Chuck’s Halloween story (02:58)
- UFC São Paulo and why Derrick Lewis took Saturday’s fight with Jailton Almeida (10:22)
- Lewis’s reckless driving arrest (15:28)
- Who has the highest ceiling: Almeida, Sergei Pavlovich, or Tom Aspinall? (17:22)
- Why Paddy Pimblett is the perfect opponent for Paul Felder (25:02)
- Issues at Team Renegade involving Leon Edwards and Ian Machado Garry (30:29)
- Francis Ngannou’s next step (39:25)
- Discord questions (45:40)
Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
