 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Francis Ngannou Has Two Options for His Next Opponent. Plus, UFC São Paulo Preview, and Ian Garry Gets Kicked Out of Leon Edwards’s Gym!

The guys discuss Saturday’s main event between Derrick Lewis and Jailton Almeida, possible opponents for Paul Felder in his UFC return, and the beef between Leon Edwards and Ian Machado Garry

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Getty Images


To start today’s episode, Chuck Mindenhall takes the mic to tell Ariel Helwani and Petesy Carroll about his spooky Halloween run-in with two former UFC champions. Then, the guys discuss Saturday’s main event between fan favorite Derrick Lewis and heavyweight prospect Jailton Almeida, possible opponents for Paul Felder in his UFC return, and the beef between UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and the Irish nomad Ian Machado Garry. Plus, they outline the options for Francis Ngannou’s next move.

TOPICS:

  • Intro (00:00)
  • Chuck’s Halloween story (02:58)
  • UFC São Paulo and why Derrick Lewis took Saturday’s fight with Jailton Almeida (10:22)
  • Lewis’s reckless driving arrest (15:28)
  • Who has the highest ceiling: Almeida, Sergei Pavlovich, or Tom Aspinall? (17:22)
  • Why Paddy Pimblett is the perfect opponent for Paul Felder (25:02)
  • Issues at Team Renegade involving Leon Edwards and Ian Machado Garry (30:29)
  • Francis Ngannou’s next step (39:25)
  • Discord questions (45:40)

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Fights

The Latest

Gilbert Arenas on Playing Against Great Defenders, Evolving Into an NBA Superstar, and the Lakers’ Overreliance on LeBron James

Three-time NBA All-Star Arenas also talks about what Jordan Poole needs to do if he wants to successfully lead the Washington Wizards

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

WWE Crown Jewel Preview 

David and Kaz discuss another big announcement from Tony Khan and much more

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Mailbag: Ange Postecoglou, Surprises This Season, Ultimate Free-Kick Takers, and More

Plus, Musa and Ryan answer questions about Lyon and Ajax’s struggles, Pep Guardiola and the new tactical terms that everyone is talking about, and Arsenal’s season so far

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Wagatha Christie Documentary

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Ian Wright, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss the new documentary ‘Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story’ on Disney+

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ian Wright

Bob Knight Was Larger Than Life in Indiana. He Still Is.

Knight died Wednesday at age 83. He’ll be remembered as one of the winningest coaches in basketball history, a figure known for his temper and bullying, and a man whose influence will reverberate across Indiana for generations.

By Matt Dollinger

The Texas Rangers Got Their Money’s Worth—and a Whole Lot More

After consecutive offseasons of unprecedented spending, Texas won its first World Series in franchise history—and you can’t put a price on that

By Ben Lindbergh