Joe Burrow Out for the Season. What Does This Mean for the Bengals and the Rest of the AFC?

Nora and Ben give their instant reactions to the news that Joe Burrow will be out the remainder of the season due to a torn wrist ligament. They discuss the ramifications this holds for the Bengals’ future and how this injury affects the landscape of the AFC playoff picture.
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Ben Solak
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Photo Suggestions: Joe Burrow
