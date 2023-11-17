 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Joe Burrow Out for the Season. What Does This Mean for the Bengals and the Rest of the AFC?

What are the ramifications of Joe Burrow’s injury for the Bengals’ future and how will it affect the landscape of the AFC playoff?

By Nora Princiotti and Ben Solak
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images


Nora and Ben give their instant reactions to the news that Joe Burrow will be out the remainder of the season due to a torn wrist ligament. They discuss the ramifications this holds for the Bengals’ future and how this injury affects the landscape of the AFC playoff picture.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Ben Solak
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Photo Suggestions: Joe Burrow

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

