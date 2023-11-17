 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Curse’ Episode 2 Recap

Sean and Joanna unpack how Asher and Whitney’s ulterior motives and Benny Safdie’s performance in the second episode of ‘The Curse,’ “Pressure’s Looking Good So Far”

By Sean Fennessey and Joanna Robinson
Showtime


Sean is joined by Joanna Robinson to break down the second episode of The Curse. They discuss the surprisingly sparse use of comedy, the voyeuristic filmmaking style, and how the slowed pacing of the series heightens the discomfort in each scene. Along the way, they unpack how the show reveals Asher and Whitney’s ulterior motives as well as their strange relationship dynamic. Later, they react to Benny Safdie’s performance and his character’s arc so far.

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Kai Grady

