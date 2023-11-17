‘The Curse’ Episode 2 Recap



Sean is joined by Joanna Robinson to break down the second episode of The Curse. They discuss the surprisingly sparse use of comedy, the voyeuristic filmmaking style, and how the slowed pacing of the series heightens the discomfort in each scene. Along the way, they unpack how the show reveals Asher and Whitney’s ulterior motives as well as their strange relationship dynamic. Later, they react to Benny Safdie’s performance and his character’s arc so far.

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Joanna Robinson

Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify