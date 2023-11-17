‘Loki’ Season 2 and UWCL Roundup!

Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to chat about the return of the Women’s Champions League, which saw great wins for Ajax, Lyon and Barcelona and two very controversial decisions during Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea (04:59). Then, following last week’s Loki Season 2 finale, they dive into a long discussion about one of Ian’s favourite TV shows (12:32), the highs, the lows, the lessons and much more!
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman and Jonathan Fisher
