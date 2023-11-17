 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Loki’ Season 2 and UWCL Roundup!

Ian, Musa and Ryan chat about the return of the Women’s Champions League, which saw great wins for Ajax, Lyon and Barcelona and two very controversial decisions during Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and Ryan Hunn
Real Madrid CF v Chelsea FC Women: Group D - UEFA Women’s Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn to chat about the return of the Women’s Champions League, which saw great wins for Ajax, Lyon and Barcelona and two very controversial decisions during Real Madrid’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea (04:59). Then, following last week’s Loki Season 2 finale, they dive into a long discussion about one of Ian’s favourite TV shows (12:32), the highs, the lows, the lessons and much more!

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman and Jonathan Fisher

