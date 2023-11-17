 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals-Ravens Rapid Reaction, Week 11 Best Bets, and Betting Buddies

Sharp and House also break down Steelers-Browns before sharing why this week is a perfect bounce-back opportunity for the Dolphins

By Warren Sharp and Joe House
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images


Sharp and House begin the show with rapid reactions to the Ravens’ win on TNF and share their thoughts on hip drop tackles (1:00). Then, they stay in the AFC North to break down Steelers-Browns (13:00), before sharing why this week is a perfect bounce-back opportunity for the Dolphins (24:00). Then, they explain why Minnesota’s defense has been better than expected (31:00), before closing the show with Bet the House and selecting this week’s Betting Buddy (49:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

