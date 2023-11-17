Bengals-Ravens Rapid Reaction, Week 11 Best Bets, and Betting Buddies

Sharp and House begin the show with rapid reactions to the Ravens’ win on TNF and share their thoughts on hip drop tackles (1:00). Then, they stay in the AFC North to break down Steelers-Browns (13:00), before sharing why this week is a perfect bounce-back opportunity for the Dolphins (24:00). Then, they explain why Minnesota’s defense has been better than expected (31:00), before closing the show with Bet the House and selecting this week’s Betting Buddy (49:00).
Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
