Filed under:

Jets Look to Bounce Back Against the Bills, and Football Fridays

Plus, Gerrit Cole wins the Cy Young Award, and the Yankees could be favorites in the Juan Soto sweepstakes

By John Jastremski
New York Jets v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images


‌(1:20) — JETS: The Jets look to end their offensive slump and their losing streak on Sunday in Buffalo.

(13:44) — YANKEES: Gerrit Cole wins the Cy Young Award, and the Yankees could be favorites in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.

(17:25) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Giants, and Jets.

(28:34) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 11 in Old School Vs. New School.

(53:55) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe’s and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 11.

(65:08) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 11.

‌We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

‌Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

