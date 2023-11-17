Jets Look to Bounce Back Against the Bills, and Football Fridays



‌(1:20) — JETS: The Jets look to end their offensive slump and their losing streak on Sunday in Buffalo.

(13:44) — YANKEES: Gerrit Cole wins the Cy Young Award, and the Yankees could be favorites in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.

(17:25) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Giants, and Jets.

(28:34) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 11 in Old School Vs. New School.

(53:55) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe’s and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 11.

(65:08) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 11.

