Filed under:

NFL Week 11 Picks, Props, and Predictions!

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off in a rematch of last season’s Super Bowl. Do the Eagles have anyone that can cover Travis Kelce?

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images


Sheil and Ben set the table for Week 11 NFL action, but first address the serious injuries to Joe Burrow and Mark Andrews coming out of the Bengals-Ravens Thursday Night Football matchup. Are the Bengals officially out of the playoff race? Plus, the Chiefs and Eagles are set to face off in a rematch of last season’s Super Bowl. Do the Eagles have anyone that can cover Travis Kelce? The guys also have Monday morning headlines, picks of the week, nonsense predictions, and more!

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

