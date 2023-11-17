 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

“Stop Sending Basketball Texts at 2 in the Morning”

Jason discusses the Chicago Bulls’ latest meltdown and why it’s best for both sides for the Zach LaVine era to end

By Jason Goff
Orlando Magic v Chicago Bulls Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason starts off with some Bulls talk. Jason discusses the team’s latest meltdown on Wednesday against the Magic. He also shares why it’s best for both sides for the Zach LaVine era to end (1:19). Then, Jason welcomes former NBA player and Chicagoan Evan Turner from the Point Forward podcast. The two talk about Evan competing against Derrick Rose in high school, why he chose Ohio State, and his thoughts on what the Bulls should do going forward (29:11). After that, Jason welcomes ESPN’s Eric Woodyard to the podcast to preview Lions-Bears. The two get into how the Lions have dealt with success, why Jared Goff has been so good this season, and what makes offensive coordinator Ben Johnson special (66:13). Following that conversation, Jason gives his prediction for Sunday’s game. He gets into his expectation for Justin Fields’s return, and why he’s excited to finally watch a competent offense again (1:1005).

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Evan Turner and Eric Woodyard
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

Will the Real ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Please Stand Up?

Netflix’s new anime adaptation keeps the cult movie’s cast but otherwise drastically reimagines the original story and characters. Does it still have the magic of the original graphic novels?

By Justin Charity

‘House of Villains’ Episode 6 With Corinne

Johnny and Corinne Olympios talk about what made Corinne a villain on ‘The Bachelor’ and what it was like filming together on ‘House of Villains’

By Johnny Bananas
Play

Hip-Hop and Responsibility With Royce da 5’9”

Van and Rachel also discuss the criticism of Van Jones’s appearance at the March for Israel and the back-and-forth between Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

All the Recipes From ‘Recipe Club’

Your one-stop shop for cooking everything from mashed potatoes to brownies with chef Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and a rotating cast of culinary experts

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

The Taika Waititi Fatigue Is Real

The lackluster response to ‘Next Goal Wins’ is further proof that audiences aren’t totally buying what the quirky director is selling

By Miles Surrey
Play

Maple Syrup

Chris is joined by special guests Priya Krishna and John deBary for the penultimate episode of the season to make maple pudding cake

By Chris Ying