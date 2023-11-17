NBA’s Top 50 Players, Buying or Selling the NBA’s Most Surprising Teams, Eagles-Chiefs Preview, and Did the Bills Fire the Right Coach?!

Tate Frazier is joined by Kevin O’Connor to talk about the top 50 players in the NBA right now; buying or selling stock in the Pacers, Rockets, and T-Wolves with their surprising starts to the season; and takeaways from the Celtics’ win over the Sixers without Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis. Then, Nora Princiotti joins the show to discuss the biggest matchups for NFL Week 11, whether the Bills fired the right coach, whether the Browns will make the playoffs without Deshaun Watson, and much more.
Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Kevin O’Connor and Nora Princiotti
Producers: Tucker Tashjian, Chia Hao Tat, and Jack Sanders
