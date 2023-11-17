 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 11 Preview: Deshaun’s Done, Bills Gut Check, Eagles-Chiefs Pt. II, and McFlurry Burgers

The guys discuss what’s going on with the Cleveland Browns and where Josh Allen goes from here

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images


The Cleveland Browns without Deshaun Watson, why we’ve arrived at a Josh Allen inflection point, Game of the Year, the Feegan Floop award, the great Tony Pollard correction, outdated NFL awards, and much more (3:27).

Check out our Week 11 Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings, waiver wire pickups, and more!

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Kai Grady

