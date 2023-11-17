 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pickle-Flavored Ketchup, an Action-Movie-Style Heist, and Tasting the Bobbie

Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on a trout-flavored brandy, discuss soup dumplings filled with grilled cheese and tomato soup, and dish out all the details of a champagne heist

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Capriotti’s


This week, Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on a trout-flavored brandy, discuss soup dumplings filled with grilled cheese and tomato soup, and dish out all the details of a champagne heist. In anticipation of Thanksgiving, this week’s Taste Test is the Bobbie from Capriotti’s. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Food News

The Latest

Will the Real ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Please Stand Up?

Netflix’s new anime adaptation keeps the cult movie’s cast but otherwise drastically reimagines the original story and characters. Does it still have the magic of the original graphic novels?

By Justin Charity

‘House of Villains’ Episode 6 With Corinne

Johnny and Corinne Olympios talk about what made Corinne a villain on ‘The Bachelor’ and what it was like filming together on ‘House of Villains’

By Johnny Bananas
Play

Hip-Hop and Responsibility With Royce da 5’9”

Van and Rachel also discuss the criticism of Van Jones’s appearance at the March for Israel and the back-and-forth between Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

All the Recipes From ‘Recipe Club’

Your one-stop shop for cooking everything from mashed potatoes to brownies with chef Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and a rotating cast of culinary experts

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

The Taika Waititi Fatigue Is Real

The lackluster response to ‘Next Goal Wins’ is further proof that audiences aren’t totally buying what the quirky director is selling

By Miles Surrey
Play

Maple Syrup

Chris is joined by special guests Priya Krishna and John deBary for the penultimate episode of the season to make maple pudding cake

By Chris Ying