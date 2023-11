Season 6 of The Crown has finally arrived! Jo and Amanda sit down to recap the first two episodes of the four-episode drop on Netflix, including all the great performances and a beat-for-beat breakdown of the real-life controversies that inspired the show.

Check back in the feed Monday for our recap of Episodes 3 and 4.

Hosts: Jo Robinson and Amanda Dobbins

Producer: Sasha Ashall

