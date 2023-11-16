 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Topps Chrome Update Breakdown and Is Football a Bad investment?

Plus, Obi-Wan’s a failure and answering mailbag questions

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start the pod by breaking down Topps Chrome Update and the confusion regarding the redemption of the Rookie Debut Patch Autograph cards (02:10). Then, they discuss why long-term holds for football are a bad investment compared to other sports (25:20). Jesse then provides a nonsense update that leads to a Obi-Wan Kenobi–Jedi rant from Mike (38:39). They end the show with your mailbag questions (58:44)!

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

