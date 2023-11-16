Topps Chrome Update Breakdown and Is Football a Bad investment?

Mike and Jesse start the pod by breaking down Topps Chrome Update and the confusion regarding the redemption of the Rookie Debut Patch Autograph cards (02:10). Then, they discuss why long-term holds for football are a bad investment compared to other sports (25:20). Jesse then provides a nonsense update that leads to a Obi-Wan Kenobi–Jedi rant from Mike (38:39). They end the show with your mailbag questions (58:44)!
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
