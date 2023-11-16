 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘A Murder at the End of the World’ and ‘The Killer’

Plus, talk of Pedro Pascal possibly being cast as Reed Richards in the nextFantastic Four’ movie and the ‘Madame Web’ trailer

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
FX Productions


Chris and Andy talk about the news that Pedro Pascal will likely be cast as Reed Richards in the next Fantastic Four movie (1:00), then touch on the new Madame Web trailer (16:29). They also talk about the first two episodes of Murder at the End of the World and how it seems unevenly split between two plotlines (23:03), before talking about the newest David Fincher movie, The Killer (51:55).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen

