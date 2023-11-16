‘A Murder at the End of the World’ and ‘The Killer’



Chris and Andy talk about the news that Pedro Pascal will likely be cast as Reed Richards in the next Fantastic Four movie (1:00), then touch on the new Madame Web trailer (16:29). They also talk about the first two episodes of Murder at the End of the World and how it seems unevenly split between two plotlines (23:03), before talking about the newest David Fincher movie, The Killer (51:55).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

