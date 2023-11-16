 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Does Deshaun Watson’s Injury Affect the AFC Playoffs? Plus, Week 11 Preview, In-Season Tournament Thoughts, and Best Bets.

The East Coast Bias boys also share their thoughts on the Bills’ personnel changes and preview Raiders-Dolphins, Vikings-Broncos, and the other massive prime-time matchups this week

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by discussing how Deshaun Watson’s injury affects the Browns and the AFC playoffs at large (1:00). Then, they share their thoughts on the Bills’ personnel changes (7:00) before previewing Raiders-Dolphins and Vikings-Broncos (18:00). Next, they break down the massive prime-time matchups this week (22:00). Finally, they update their favorite picks for the in-season tournament (41:00) and close the show with their best bets (47:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Mike Wargon and Drew Van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

