How Does Deshaun Watson’s Injury Affect the AFC Playoffs? Plus, Week 11 Preview, In-Season Tournament Thoughts, and Best Bets.

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by discussing how Deshaun Watson’s injury affects the Browns and the AFC playoffs at large (1:00). Then, they share their thoughts on the Bills’ personnel changes (7:00) before previewing Raiders-Dolphins and Vikings-Broncos (18:00). Next, they break down the massive prime-time matchups this week (22:00). Finally, they update their favorite picks for the in-season tournament (41:00) and close the show with their best bets (47:00).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Mike Wargon and Drew Van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
