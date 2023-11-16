Dark Arts Thanksgiving Tips, Old Bay and J.O., and the Judas Principle

What are the best ways to plan (and maybe cook) your Thanksgiving feast in advance? Dave weighs in with a couple of tips out of the Culinary Dark Arts textbook.

Dave also talks about the awkward political bargaining that occurs when a chef decides to step out of the kitchen and into the dining room to visit guests.

Pro Football Food Weekly pits Cincinnati against Baltimore—does the city of Old Bay and J.O. Spice have what it takes to overcome Dave’s love of Graeter’s ice cream?

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Producers: Victoria Valencia and Euno Lee

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS