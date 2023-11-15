‘Survivor’ Season 45, Episode 8 | The Pod Has Spoken

Tyson and Riley are back to recap the eighth episode of Survivor Season 45! They are joined by Danny McCray, former NFL player and Survivor Season 41 contestant, to welcome back the Survivor Auction. Together, they give their opinions on the pros and cons of gendered alliances, discuss the rice negotiations of the immunity challenge, and give their reactions to the shocking tribal council vote.
Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
Guest: Danny McCray
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
