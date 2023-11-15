 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Survivor’ Season 45, Episode 8 | The Pod Has Spoken

Former ‘Survivor’ contest and NFL player Danny McCray joins the pod

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
CBS


‌Tyson and Riley are back to recap the eighth episode of Survivor Season 45! They are joined by Danny McCray, former NFL player and Survivor Season 41 contestant, to welcome back the Survivor Auction. Together, they give their opinions on the pros and cons of gendered alliances, discuss the rice negotiations of the immunity challenge, and give their reactions to the shocking tribal council vote.

Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
Guest: Danny McCray
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

