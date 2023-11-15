 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“I Thought She Was Hanging With Her Girls This Weekend”

Jason digs into the latest rumors surrounding Zach LaVine and welcomes Alex Brown to the podcast to break down the Chicago Bears

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Full Go returns as Jason starts off with some Bulls talk. Jason digs into the latest rumors surrounding Zach LaVine and whether he will be a Bull after this season. He also discusses how LaVine’s career in Chicago has plateaued and why he might be more revered in a different environment (1:12). After that, Jason welcomes Alex Brown to the podcast to break down the Bears. They discuss the best quarterback that Brown played against, what Luke Getsy could have done with the downtime to tweak the offense, and if you can scheme someone up on the defensive side of the ball (28:01). All that and more on The Full Go.

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Alex Brown
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

