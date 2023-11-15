 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Power Ranking Our Last-Second Trade Deadline Advice

Which MVP candidate should you trade for and which should you trade away ahead of the fantasy football trade deadline?

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


Power Hour! Debating the most enticing players to trade for (and trade away) ahead of the upcoming fantasy football trade deadline, including selling high on an MVP front-runner, acquiring the Matthew Stafford Breakfast Club, what to do with Najee Harris, a.k.a. the Steelers’ backup running back, and much more (11:11). “You guys want to do some emails?” (45:20)

  • Why you should trade AWAY this MVP candidate (12:03)
  • Why you should trade FOR this MVP candidate (14:10)
  • The Matthew Stafford Breakfast Club (18:35)
  • Calvin Ridley’s fantasy output will never be lower … probably (23:20)
  • Kyler’s return does wonders for Marquise Brown’s ceiling (26:56)
  • James Conner is boring, but sometimes boring is good (30:34)
  • Davante Adams is happy again, which hopefully means more fantasy points are en route (34:48)
  • Don’t forget how much Kenny Pickett loves throwing to Diontae Johnson (37:32)
  • Najee Harris is the Steelers’ backup running back; do what you will with that information (40:25)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

