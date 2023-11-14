Eagles Film Breakdown: The Blueprint for Beating the Chiefs



The Eagles are set to face the Chiefs on Monday Night Football in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, when the Birds fell just short of a second Super Bowl title. Sheil and Shawn Syed of SumerSports break down the matchup, as both teams are coming off of a bye week and are relatively healthy heading into the matchup. Can the Eagles fix some secondary issues they’ve been having with the rotating cast of DBs? How should the Eagles offense attack the Chiefs defense?

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Guest: Shawn Syed

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed by: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

