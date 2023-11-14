 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles Film Breakdown: The Blueprint for Beating the Chiefs

Ahead of the Eagles’ matchup with the Chiefs, Sheil and Shawn Syed discuss what the Eagles need to do to come out victorious

By Sheil Kapadia
Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


The Eagles are set to face the Chiefs on Monday Night Football in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, when the Birds fell just short of a second Super Bowl title. Sheil and Shawn Syed of SumerSports break down the matchup, as both teams are coming off of a bye week and are relatively healthy heading into the matchup. Can the Eagles fix some secondary issues they’ve been having with the rotating cast of DBs? How should the Eagles offense attack the Chiefs defense?

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Shawn Syed
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed by: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

