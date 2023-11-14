 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rapinoe Retires, England Call-Ups and Chaos at Stamford Bridge

Ian and his guests discuss the England call-ups for Ezri Konsa, Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis, before covering the chaos of Chelsea and Manchester City going 4-4 and some Barclays WSL

By Ian Wright, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and Musa Okwonga
OL Reign v NJ/NY Gotham FC - 2023 NWSL Championship Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Musa Okwonga and, making her debut, Fadumo Olow! They begin by surprising Ian with a coveted award that resurfaced this week (03:09), before moving on to talking about Megan Rapinoe and Ali Krieger (05:25), who retired following this week’s NWSL Championship game (00:00). They then move on to the England call-ups for Ezri Konsa (15:52), Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis and discuss the omissions, before rounding up with the chaos of Chelsea and Manchester City going 4-4 (29:07) and some Barclays WSL (40:46).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Musa Okwonga and Fadumo Olow
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

