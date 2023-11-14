Where the Pats Go From Here With Joe Murray. Plus, the Celts Beat the Knicks, and Ime Has the Rockets Rolling.

Brian opens with a quick note on the Pats’ waiving of cornerback Jack Jones after numerous off-field issues before he recaps the Celtics’ win over the Knicks Monday night, including a sensational game from Jayson Tatum and a great team effort against one of the best defenses in the NBA (0:50). Then, Brian chats with The Sports Hub’s Joe Murray about the train wreck Patriots, Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe, the 2024 NFL draft, the Bruins’ great start to the season, Craig Breslow’s to-do list for the Sox, and more (37:00). Brian then takes a listener call before he and Jamie talk about the C’s and Brian’s best bet for Wednesday night against the Sixers (1:21:50).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Joe Murray
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
