Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 11



SHOWDOWN TIME! Must-add players at each position ahead of NFL Week 11 (1:33). “You guys want to do some emails?” (39:46)

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings, waiver wire pickups, and much more!

Fanduel.com/ringerffs is live!

RB: Ty Chandler (Vikings), Zach Charbonnet (Seahawks), and Keaton Mitchell (Ravens) (1:54)

WR: Noah Brown (Texans), Brandin Cooks (Cowboys), and Quentin Johnston (Chargers) (11:55)

TE: Luke Musgrave (Packers), Pat Freiermuth (Steelers), and Michael Mayer (Raiders) (21:33)

D/ST: Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders, and Jacksonville Jaguars (34:00)

QB: Josh Dobbs (Vikings) (34:43)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders

Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts