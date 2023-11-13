 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ and 20 Years of ‘CoD’

Ben and Jess also chat about some recent gaming news, including the Game of the Year nominees

By Ben Lindbergh, Jessica Clemons, and Van Lathan
Activision


Ben and Jess react to the news of a live-action Legend of Zelda movie (2:54), the confusing release of the PlayStation Portal (9:40), and the Game Awards’ GotY nominees (18:40). Then, they discuss the backlash to (and their own impressions of) the latest Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare III (29:29). After that, they talk to Van Lathan about his history with CoD, the evolution of first-person shooters, playing online multiplayer games as you age, and more (54:28).

Hosts: Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons
Guest: Van Lathan
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

