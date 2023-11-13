‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ and 20 Years of ‘CoD’

Ben and Jess react to the news of a live-action Legend of Zelda movie (2:54), the confusing release of the PlayStation Portal (9:40), and the Game Awards’ GotY nominees (18:40). Then, they discuss the backlash to (and their own impressions of) the latest Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare III (29:29). After that, they talk to Van Lathan about his history with CoD, the evolution of first-person shooters, playing online multiplayer games as you age, and more (54:28).
Hosts: Ben Lindbergh and Jessica Clemons
Guest: Van Lathan
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
